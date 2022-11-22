Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.88

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and traded as low as $38.07. Emera shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

