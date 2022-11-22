Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

