Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 ($34.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.43).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,688 ($19.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($25.73). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,634.78.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Mining

About Endeavour Mining

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,671 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($118,552.68).

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.