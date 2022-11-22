Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 ($34.29) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.43).
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
LON EDV opened at GBX 1,688 ($19.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($25.73). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,634.78.
Insider Activity at Endeavour Mining
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
Featured Articles
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.