Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.37 and traded as low as C$4.35. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 290,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.37. The firm has a market cap of C$854.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

