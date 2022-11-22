Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Up 3.2 %

ENIC opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile



Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

