EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart Trading Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,408,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 0.68. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

