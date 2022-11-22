EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

