Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.76. 413,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,105,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enservco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
