Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

