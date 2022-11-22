EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.