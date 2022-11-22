Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $9.60. Escalade shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 7,628 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $131.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 36.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Escalade by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

