Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.51

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.51 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 227.50 ($2.69). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 212,229 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 275 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Essentra Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.51. The stock has a market cap of £713.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,816.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
