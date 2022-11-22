Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.51

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.51 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 227.50 ($2.69). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 212,229 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 275 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.51. The stock has a market cap of £713.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,816.67.

In related news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.66), for a total value of £73,743.75 ($87,198.47).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

