Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,848,342 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.