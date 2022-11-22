Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Everi Stock Down 1.1 %
EVRI stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
