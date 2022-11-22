Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIF. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.44.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

