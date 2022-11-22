Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.06 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.08 ($0.07). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 141,546 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £64.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

