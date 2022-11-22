Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FMNB opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

