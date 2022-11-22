Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

