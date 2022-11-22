Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
