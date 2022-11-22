Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
FENC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
