Financial Analysis: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 12.16 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.10 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

