Financial Comparison: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Competitors

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyperfine
|-1,479.40%
|-54.01%
|-49.87%
|Hyperfine Competitors
|-694.90%
|-44.28%
|-25.30%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hyperfine and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyperfine
|$1.50 million
|-$64.85 million
|-0.22
|Hyperfine Competitors
|$1.03 billion
|$130.62 million
|0.60
Volatility & Risk
Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyperfine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyperfine
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Hyperfine Competitors
|89
|598
|1655
|77
|2.71
Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 444.30%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
