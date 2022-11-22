First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.96

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as high as $39.61. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 15,549 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $333.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

