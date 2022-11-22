First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.96

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as high as $39.61. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 15,549 shares changing hands.
FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $333.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.
