First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.11

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $8.25. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,575 shares trading hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.44.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

