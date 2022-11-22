First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.59

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.59 and traded as high as C$30.03. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$29.97, with a volume of 3,226,793 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

