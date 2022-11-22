First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.96

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $18.00. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.
