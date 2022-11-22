Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

FL opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Foot Locker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

