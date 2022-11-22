Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target Raised to €15.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €10.90 ($11.12) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

