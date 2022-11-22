Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.