Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.79

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.79 and traded as high as C$16.64. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.54, with a volume of 627,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500. In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. Also, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

