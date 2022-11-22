Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.
Freshworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. abrdn plc bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 373,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 116,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
