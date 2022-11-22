Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group Company Profile

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

