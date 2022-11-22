FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as low as $18.60. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 42,323 shares.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.