FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 65,219 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

