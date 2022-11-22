Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $480.32

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.32 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 504.10 ($5.96). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 496.85 ($5.88), with a volume of 30,934,298 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, November 11th. set a GBX 560 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.92 ($7.06).

The firm has a market cap of £64.33 billion and a PE ratio of 496.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

