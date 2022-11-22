GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GMS Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GMS will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

