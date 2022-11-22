GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $20,607,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 986,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

