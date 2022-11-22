goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$175.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$192.57.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$118.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$195.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

