goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSY. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$192.57.

GSY stock opened at C$118.23 on Monday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$195.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

