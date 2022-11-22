Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.07

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.07 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 195.75 ($2.31). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.33), with a volume of 6,102 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,515.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.07.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

