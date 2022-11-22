Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares changing hands.
Granite Oil Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
About Granite Oil
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Oil (GXOCF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.