GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. 277,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 391,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Down 10.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
