GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. 277,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 391,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.