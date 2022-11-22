Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,343.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,139 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

AMZN stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $185.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $943.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

