Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Raised to €9.00 at Barclays

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 93.3% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 43.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

