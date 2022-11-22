Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as low as $9.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 609 shares traded.

Gyrodyne Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 9.74% of Gyrodyne worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Featured Stories

