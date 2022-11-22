H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.13. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 45,495 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DNB Markets lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

