Hampshire Group (OTCMKTS:HAMP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hampshire Group, Limited (OTCMKTS:HAMP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Hampshire Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 127,300 shares changing hands.
Hampshire Group Stock Performance
About Hampshire Group
Hampshire Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a provider of fashion apparel across a range of product categories, channels of distribution and price points. As a holding company, the Company operates through its subsidiaries, Hampshire Brands, Inc (Hampshire Brands) and Hampshire International, LLC.
