Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.80

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.80 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 120.10 ($1.42). Hays shares last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,589,281 shares.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.80. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 9.24 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.38), for a total value of £87,172.02 ($103,076.76).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

