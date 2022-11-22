Head-To-Head Contrast: Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -39.62% -36.32% Northwest Biotherapeutics N/A -50.86% 174.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$15.89 million ($0.87) -1.43 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.00 million 1,042.29 $179.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moleculin Biotech and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moleculin Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 746.77%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company has partnership and collaboration agreements with MD Anderson; Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.