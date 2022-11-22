Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.68

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and traded as high as $135.21. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $134.63, with a volume of 7,988,622 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.