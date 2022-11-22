HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.1 %

HQY opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

